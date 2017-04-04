Poland man says he was robbed by Boardman man while smoking 'weed'

A Boardman man is accused of robbing another man while he and two “friends” were sitting around smoking pot.

Joseph Zaku, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery on Monday.

The alleged victim, a 19-year-old Poland man, told police that a friend invited him to Zaku's Argyle Avenue home on March 25.

According to the report, the three were smoking “weed”, when Zaku placed a gun at the victim's back and ordered him to remove everything from his pockets.

After taking $70 and a vape e-cigarette, Zaku allegedly warned the victim that he would kill him if he contacted the police.

The police report says the victim didn't report the Boardman incident until he had another encounter with Zaku, where he was allegedly robbed of his cell phone and assaulted in Youngstown.