Hubbard nursing home employee accused of forging resident's checks

An employee of a Hubbard nursing home faces fifteen criminal charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from an 89-year-old resident of that facility.

Ashley N. Dawson of Boardman was arraigned Tuesday in Girard Municipal court on one count of burglary, seven counts of forgery and seven counts of theft by deception.

According to a police report, Hubbard City police were called last month by the administrator of Elmwood Assisted Living who believed one of the residents may be the victim of a theft.

Detectives were told that five checks belonging to the elderly resident had been taken and cashed.

Police say the total amount of the suspected forged checks amounted to $2,900 dollars.

Investigators compared the signatures on the checks to the signature on a birthday card given to the victim by Dawson.

The judge set a $12,500 bond for Dawson, but placed her on house arrest until her next hearing on April 13.