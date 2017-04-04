Valley Payless shoe stores escape bankruptcy closings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Valley Payless shoe stores escape bankruptcy closings

Posted: Updated:
TOPEKA, Kansas -

None of the Payless ShoeSource stores in the Valley area on the list of closings released by the company on Wednesday.

As part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the company announced on Tuesday that it is closing 400 stores it characterizes as under performing.

The list of closings include 12 in Ohio and 11 stores in Pennsylvania, but none in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer or Lawrence Counties.

Payless, which operates 4,400 stores in 30 countries, says the closings are part of a financial restructuring effort and the company will remain in operation.

The retail chain has stores in the Austintown Plaza, on Boardman-Poland Road, in the Southern Park Mall, in the Eastwood Mall, on Mahoning Avenue, in Warren, in Alliance, in the Shenango Valley Mall, at Grove City Premium Outlets, and in New Castle.

A complete list of closings may be seen here

?

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • The Village Network celebrates opening of new school on Salem campus

    The Village Network celebrates opening of new school on Salem campus

    School may be out for the summer, but The Village Network's Salem campus is opening the doors to its new school building. "In the beginning pieces of their recovery, it is very critical to keep things as steady as possible and keep the continuum there.  So, that's why this building is so important to what we are doing," said president Richard Graziano with The Village Network. Girls, who are placed at The Village Network, are often sent there because they have been ab...More >>
    School may be out for the summer, but The Village Network's Salem campus is opening the doors to its new school building. "In the beginning pieces of their recovery, it is very critical to keep things as steady as possible and keep the continuum there.  So, that's why this building is so important to what we are doing," said president Richard Graziano with The Village Network. Girls, who are placed at The Village Network, are often sent there because they have been ab...More >>

  • Ohio National Guard to fight blight in Youngstown

    Ohio National Guard to fight blight in Youngstown

    The city of Youngstown has a new weapon in its arsenal to combat urban blight. Usually when you see the National Guard come into a city it's because they are helping during a national disaster. But this weekend The Ohio National Guard is coming to the southside of Youngstown to fight blight. Heavy machinery will be brought in to demolish 28 vacant homes. "The city has to pay for the dumping at the landfill and all the pre-demolition activities but they are bringing all of their...More >>
    The city of Youngstown has a new weapon in its arsenal to combat urban blight. Usually when you see the National Guard come into a city it's because they are helping during a national disaster. But this weekend The Ohio National Guard is coming to the southside of Youngstown to fight blight. Heavy machinery will be brought in to demolish 28 vacant homes. "The city has to pay for the dumping at the landfill and all the pre-demolition activities but they are bringing all of their...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms