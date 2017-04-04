More advertisers say they have ditched Fox's O'Reilly show

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.

President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spending

President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A federal judge in Hawaii is leaving Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its mobile command centers after the fatal shooting of a police officer as she sat in one.

From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

By TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Bill O'Reilly's top-rated Fox News show may be starting to feel a financial sting after allegations that he sexually harassed several women.

A dozen major advertisers, ranging from automakers Hyundai and BMW, to financial firm T. Rowe Price, insurer Allstate and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, have pulled their ads from "The O'Reilly Factor."

The moves come after a weekend report in The New York Times that O'Reilly and his employer paid five women $13 million to settle harassment or other allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fox's star.

O'Reilly is Fox News' top revenue producer, according to research firm Kantar Media, bringing in over $178 million in ad dollars in 2015 and $118.6 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Fox News itself makes up one-fifth of parent company 21st Century Fox's profit, according to estimates from Anthony DiClemete, a media analyst with the Nomura investment bank.

The advertiser boycotts, however, are likely manageable for Fox, said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser in a note Tuesday.

Wieser noted some advertisers had already decided to stay away following the sexual harassment scandals of the network's departed head, Roger Ailes, and newly concerned companies will wind up on other Fox News programs. Even if O'Reilly were forced to leave the network if the scandal broadened, the channel's brand is bigger than its hosts, he said.

The other companies pulling ads Tuesday were automaker Mitsubishi, personal finance site Credit Karma, drugmaker Sanofi, pet food company Ainsworth, men's shirt seller Untuckit, and online marketing firm Constant Contact. They joined Mercedes Benz, which said Monday it was backing away from O'Reilly's show.

Hyundai said it currently has no ads on "The O'Reilly Factor," but it pulled spots on future episodes. The automaker said it wants to partner with companies and programming that share its values of inclusion and diversity.

BMW said it suspended advertising on the show due to the recent allegations, as did T. Rowe Price, Sanofi, Ainsworth and Constant Contact. Allstate said support for women is a company value and it had also suspended advertising on the show.

GlaxoSmithKline said it had "temporarily put a hold" on ads on O'Reilly's show while it reviews the situation.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said Monday night that the company had pulled ads from O'Reilly's show and reassigned them to other Fox News shows. Sanofi and Untuckit have the same plan. BMW said it wasn't sure where it would place its ads instead.

In a statement, Fox News said that advertisers who pulled their ads would be directed to the network's other programs.

__

AP Autos Writer Tom Krisher contributed to this report.

