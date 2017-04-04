Local Democrats react to Gov. Kasich's State of the State addres - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local Democrats react to Gov. Kasich's State of the State address

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Certain topics of Kasich's speech affect the Valley especially.

Local Democrats have mixed reaction to Governor John Kasich's annual state of the state address.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras said although Kasich touched on everything from technology and jobs to education and fighting the drug epidemic, he said he heard the rhetoric, not results.

“We have fallen greatly in terms of the education. We have fallen greatly in the terms of our economic status in the country, and we have fallen greatly especially in the large cities and even places like Youngstown and Warren in economically being distressed,” Betras said. “He is starving these cities to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy, and that's not how we move forward.

In Trumbull County, where they've been hit hard lately by the drug epidemic, Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka applauded Kasich's effort to work across party lines to fight addiction.

“There's been so many overdoses and deaths in Trumbull County, it just hits everybody and we just need to work together regardless of party. For coming together to help attack that, we've been trying to do a lot of things on the local level, but it just seems like a real epidemic that we've never seen before.”

Also out of Trumbull County weighing in on Governor Kasich's address is State Senator Sean O'Brien.

O'Brein says despite Kasich's call for $20 million to fund the fight against opioids, more needs to be done.

He said, “Ohio has led the nation in opioid deaths in recent years.”

He says the district has been hit especially hard, “but the Governor still refuses to declare a state of emergency.”

A transcript of the Governor's address may be seen here

