Local Democrats react to Gov. Kasich's State of the State address

Cub Cadet is recalling 4,000 utility vehicles due to the possibility of brake failure. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says air in the brake system of the 2016 Cub Cadet Challenger utility vehicle can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user of the bystander. Cub Cadet has received 80 reports of brake failure. No injuries have been reported. They recalled vehicles were sold at independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017 for between...More >>
The Second Harvest Food Bank and the Trumbull Art Gallery are among the organizations that have already been notified by the city in a letter saying that due to budget constraints there will be a reduction of staffing levels and that the city will drastically be reducing the number of agencies they're able to assist.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
