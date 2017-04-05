3rd inmate who escaped Ohio corrections facility is caught

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - The last of three prisoners who escaped a community-based corrections facility in southeast Ohio last weekend has been captured after a chase.

Police in Delaware, north of Columbus, say officers found 29-year-old Troy Byrd after someone reported he was riding in a vehicle. Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle Tuesday but the female driver sped away. The chase ended in Union County when officers used a device to deflate the vehicle's tires.

Byrd was jailed on escape-related charges. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

Byrd had fled the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville on Saturday, hours after two other prisoners escaped. Officials say the men climbed over a razor wire fence.

One was arrested later Saturday morning in Heath. The other was caught Monday in Newark.

