Philly Democrat takes state House seat as election is probed

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The newest member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is a Democrat who won a special election last month that drew allegations of impropriety that are being investigated.

Ward leader Emilio Vazquez took the oath of office on Wednesday to represent a district in a Latino neighborhood in North Philadelphia.

The city district attorney's office is asking people with evidence of fraud at the polls to contact its election fraud task force.

Vazquez is taking the seat vacated in January by then-Rep. Leslie Acosta. He won a write-in campaign.

Acosta is a Democrat who resigned after being re-elected despite having secretly pleaded guilty last year to a federal felony charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

City prosecutors say they received about 50 calls about the race on election day.

