Philadelphia police probe stroller-grabbing abduction try

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police are trying to find the parents of a child whose stroller was grabbed by a man in a doughnut shop, in what investigators believe may be a foiled abduction attempt.

Police released surveillance video of the incident about 10:10 a.m. Sunday in a Dunkin' Donuts store.

The video shows a man grabbing the stroller then staring at the baby inside. That's when a couple - who police assume are the baby's parents - push the man away. The woman then grabs the child and leaves the store.

Police say the suspect was still in the store when they arrived and that they questioned him briefly before letting him go.

Police want to talk to the couple with the baby to get the rest of the story.

