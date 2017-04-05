Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor fired

After more than a week on paid administrative leave, Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Marty Desmond is fired.

The announcement came down during an afternoon news conference by Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains.

21 News broke the story last week about Desmond's troubles at the office, now we are learning more about what led to his termination.

Prosecutor Gains says he hired Desmond in 2004 before he even passed the bar, but now Gains says he feels betrayed, and can no longer trust Desmond to work in his office.

"Discussing those internal matters with an attorney who has an adverse interest to his client, Mahoning County, is in my opinion despicable," Gains said.

Prosecutor Gains accused Desmond of knowing that defense attorney James Wise was going to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office and his colleagues and failing to tell his supervisors about it.

"As far as I'm concerned it resulted in the filing of a civil rights action against me Shawn Burns - his colleague, Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa -- his other colleague, and resulted in the filing of claims against Attorney Cantalamessa not only officially, but in her personal capacity," Gains said.

It seems Desmond's termination is solely centered around the federal lawsuit filed by defense Attorney Wise on December 16th of 2016.

According to Gains Desmond also conducted his own investigation into the case involving Wise's client, and discussed it with the defense attorney allegedly behind the back of his colleague Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

The lawsuit involved plaintiff Kalilo Robinson who was originally going to testify in a murder case. When he decided not to -- he invoked his fifth amendment right. At that point Assistant Prosecutor Cantalamessa obtained an indictment against the defendant for obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Ultimately the indictment was dismissed, but then Cantalamessa told the court that Kalilo Robinson was heard during a phone conversation at the jail saying he was headed to Tennessee and would not appear as required to testify in the murder case. He was then held without bond by the court.

The defense felt the Assistant Prosecutor was misrepresenting what was on the phone call, and Desmond apparently agreed with the defense.

Gains told news reporters, "He (Desmond) then made the claim that Cantalamessa had lied to the court by alleging that she misrepresented a statement contained in a jailhouse phone call that Robinson intended to go to Tennessee. He discussed his suspicions and beliefs with someone outside the office. And apparently according to his own statement I don't know how many times with Attorney Wise."

The Chief Prosecutor says along with one of his supervisors they checked into the phone call and contend that Assistant Prosecutor Cantalamessa did nothing wrong.

"His claims against Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa as the claims in the civil lawsuit were investigated before then and I have determined and so has Attorney Linnette Stratford that she did not engage in any improper conduct," Gains said.

But when it comes to Desmond, Gains says he had a hearing to ask him about a list of computer searches he made on his County Westlaw Account on the morning of December 16th, 2016, the same morning that defense Attorney Wise's federal lawsuit was filed.

Desmond denied making any of those searches according to Gains. The searches included the words: malicious prosecution, immunity and Buckley v. Fitzsimmons, all terms used in Wise's lawsuit that was filed hours after the searches were made.

Prosecutor Gains says, "And there is no reason why he as a prosecutor assigned to the criminal division should be conducting any of this research whatsoever. These are civil matters, not criminal. For these reasons as well as others I have determined that I can no longer trust Attorney Desmond as an employee and as an Assistant Mahoning County Prosecuting Attorney."

Defense Attorney James Wise has told 21 News during the investigation of the Desmond matter that he did not receive any help from Attorney Desmond to write his lawsuit, and says he can write very well on his own.

The federal lawsuit is expected to be dismissed according to both sides in the case.

We did reach out to Attorney Desmond but he does not have any comment at this time.