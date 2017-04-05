Mercy Health opening Howland Medical Center on Monday

Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers!
Philadelphia police say a baby girl had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her father. Police said Thursday that the 9-month-old is hospitalized in stable condition, and her father has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the baby was found Wednesday night at home with a needle still stuck in her leg. They say she was unresponsive when police and param...More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a north Philadelphia sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man after he had rammed his car into the rear of a patrol vehicle.More >>
Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free.More >>
Police in a northeastern Ohio city will begin wearing body cameras later this month as the Akron department trains its officers to use that technology.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was injured when a car fleeing police pushed a parked truck into her as she stood on a Pittsburgh sidewalk.More >>
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.More >>
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a northeast Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a nurse stabbed at a Pennsylvania hospital had earlier treated the man who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
