Mercy Health opening Howland Medical Center on Monday

On Monday, Mercy Health will open its newest medical facility in Trumbull County. The new space will boast a guest services navigator to help patients check-in and navigate the facility. At the entrance, guests will find check-in to confirm their arrival.

A pager system will walk patients through their visit and TV monitors will detail average wait times for patients as they sit in the lobby.

"We want it to be high touch and high tech, but we don't want it to be overwhelming to patients. So, there is a patient navigator that will greet you behind the desk as your mentioned. There will be a person there. No phone behind the desk. Their job is to be 100% focused on patient and family needs," said President and CEO Don Kline with Mercy Health Youngstown.

The facility, which has the ability to expand to the second floor, will house audiology, ear, nose and throat, lab services and primary care offices.

"Our focus is primary care and we really need to continue to recruit additional primary care. Sometimes patients can wait to get into a primary care office. So, our goal is to continue to recruit additional. We will see upwards of 200 patients a day here at this center," said president Cathy Cook with Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Later this spring, Mercy Health will further expand services, adding X-ray, CT, MRI, orthopedics, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation to the Howland campus.

"I think the importance is ensuring that patients have access to care. Statistics show if you have access to care you stay healthier. You do your routine things that you are suppose to do for a healthy lifestyle. So, we want to improve access," said Cook.

The community is invited to tour the facility before it's Monday opening. A community open house is scheduled for Saturday, April 8th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Mercy Health's Howland Medical Center is at 1930 Niles-Cortland Rd. NE, next door to the Howland Surgical Center.