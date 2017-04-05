Mercer County honors 40 Under Forty

Mercer County honored 40 of it's best in the area at an awards dinner Wednesday night at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in West Middlesex.

For the second year in a row the four chambers of commerce in Mercer County, Shenango Valley, Greenville, Mercer and Grove City, came together to select the 40 Under Forty award recipients.

The committee seeks emerging leaders in the community.

"It's humbling, extremely humbling," stated 40 Under Forty nominee Marc Anthony Adamo, a Sergeant detective with the Sharon Police Department. He works to reach out to the community to shed a different light on law enforcement. He promotes Coffee with a Cop, where kids and families can get to know the community officers.

"Just to see that the police aren't bad people to see that we are here to protect and serve them and that we are here for them and it's not always for a negative reason," said Adamo.

Many recipients are involved in Mercer County in several ways. Nominee Mary Odem is a Mercer County Assistant District Attorney and serves as a board member for George Junior, Sharon Regional Health System and is an assistant basketball coach for Sharon School District.

"I love to try and be a mentor for them and let them know the sky is the limit," said Odem.

Each one of the 40 people honored received a plaque and enjoyed a reception with friends and family.

To be selected as a 40 Under forty nominee, you must first be nominated by someone in the community.