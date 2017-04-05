Mercer County honors 40 Under Forty

The people who live in a Hermitage home made it out safely after a fire broke out early Saturday. When the fire started in the basement of the home on South Neshannock Road shortly after midnight, dispatchers were told that a woman may be trapped inside. Firefighters from neighboring communities were called when those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the house. It turned out that everyone got out of the home unharmed. There is no word on the cause of the fire or the exten...More >>
A Niles man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Medina County, about 20 miles west of Akron. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 29-year-old Andre Elliot. Troopers say Elliot's Honda Nighthawk motorcycle was forced off Interstate 76 at around 3 p.m. Friday after the semi moved into Elliot's lane near the State Route 3 entrance ramp. The motorcycle went out of control, overturned, and was struck by the truck, according to a med...More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
