WFMJ mourns the loss of veteran journalist Bob Black

The 21 WFMJ family is saddened to report that veteran journalist and news anchor Bob Black has passed away at the age of 68.

Bob, a husband, father, and teacher, passed away from natural causes at his Grove City home Wednesday night.

After 35 years covering news in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys, Bob stepped away from the 21 News anchor desk at the end of 2015 to begin a life of retirement.

Bob’s television career started in 1978 as a weekend sports anchor at WKBN-TV where he was soon named anchor of the noon news.

In 1997, Bob came to WFMJ where he anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts until his retirement.

21 WFMJ General Manager Jack Grdic said the loss is huge for WFMJ and the Valley. "Along with my colleagues, I was devastated to learn of Bob's passing last evening. The Valley lost an icon yesterday, but Bob's legacy and work ethic will live on in the WFMJ newsroom for many years to come. Bob had enough talent to choose any sized market he wanted to work in and I am so grateful that he chose to work for a locally-owned station delivering news into the living rooms of Valley homes for over 20 years with WFMJ. When I think of Bob Black, I think of a true professional journalist, someone who was a journalist at his core who cared more about his product than himself and someone who later in his career transitioned into the role of a mentor teaching young colleagues along the way. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bob's wife Colleen and his entire family," Grdic said.

Bob's duties at 21 News took him beyond the studio. In 2000, Bob journeyed to Palermo, Italy to report on a U.N. Symposium on organized crime. His coverage of the event brought him an award from the Associated Press.

Throughout his career, Bob also covered the saga of Congressman Jim Traficant, as well as political corruption in the Valley, and continuing coverage of the impact made here by General Motors and the United Autoworkers Union.

Bob attended Grove City Area Schools, taking part in activities including Student Council, Key Club, Track, Chess Club, and Drama Club and French Club.

After graduating in 1966 Bob began pursuing a degree in education at the Penn State Shenango Campus.

At the same time, Bob was hired at WEDA-FM Grove City’s first radio station, which like WFMJ was a locally owned, family operated business.

After transferring to the University Park campus, Bob was named news editor of WDFM, the student radio station at Penn State.

There he reported on events that included the unrest on college campuses during the turbulent times surrounding the war in Vietnam.

During his college career, Bob continued to be active in campus life. He was a member of Student Government and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

After graduating from Penn State, Bob went back to Grove City, this time as a teacher. He also went back behind the microphone at WEDA-FM, which eventually led him to a career in television journalism.

Since his retirement, Bob continued to contribute to 21 News broadcasts, covering the 2016 Presidential election and serving as an analyst on the 21 News political team. Bob appeared as recently as two weeks ago on WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass segment to discuss President Donald Trump's new administration.

21 News Director Mona Alexander said it's impossible to measure Bob's impact on journalism in the Valley.

"He was such an inspiration for the entire staff and the ethics and standards he lived by will continue to shape journalism in the Valley for years to come. On a personal note, I've lost a good friend the entire staff are devastated," Alexander said.

Bob is survived by his wife Coleen, whom he married in 1971, his brother Scott of Stoneboro, Pa., sisters Bonnie Smith of Volant, Susan Gibson on Sharpsville as well as two daughters, Lindsay Walter of Kittanning, Pa., and Molly Cooper of Greensburg, Pa.

Funeral arrangements for Bob are pending.