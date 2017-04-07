Mercer County church fire investigated as possible arson

Authorities are investigating the possibility that someone purposely set fire to a church in Mercer County.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell tells 21 News that firefighters were called out late Thursday when a neighbor spotted flames at the Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles Street.

The Clark Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire, which was limited to a covered porch area outside of a rear entrance to the church.

Flames damaged a small portion of the building's exterior and outdoor carpet. A window in a door was also cracked.

Evidence suggesting arson was found at the scene, according to Hermitage Police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is also investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Hermitage police at 724-983-6780 or 724-662-6110.