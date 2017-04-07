Coroner: Billie Beshara's death caused by overdose

The Mahoning County Coroner has determined that a Boardman woman whose body was found in her car last month died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs.

A death certificate signed Friday, says that 48-year-old Billie Beshara died as a result of multiple drug toxicity, according to the coroner's office.

Tests determined that Beshara's body contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of her death.

The coroner did not determine if any one of those substances was more responsible than any other for causing her death.

Beshara's husband told that he had last seen his wife on Friday, March 3 at their home.

He reported her missing the following day.

Four days after she was reported as missing, Beshara's body was found in the back seat of her Cadillac Escalade, parked in a lot shared by Nicolinni's Restaurant and Starbucks on Boardman-Poland Road.

Police say the car pulled into the lot just before 2 a.m. Saturday, just hours after her husband told police he had last seen her.

Dr. Joseph Ohr says Beshara had been dead for more than 24 hours when they found her.