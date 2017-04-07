Canfield Fairgrounds hosts home show - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield Fairgrounds hosts home show

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
CANFIELD, Ohio -

If you're planning any type of home improvement project this summer, there are a lot of ideas and professional help on display this weekend at the Canfield fairgrounds.

Whether your project is for the inside or the outside, the second annual Nature Stone Home Show offers a lot to see.  More than a hundred vendors have displays set up in six different buildings at the fairgrounds.  

"So you've got the professionals here to answer those questions to help you with that next step in whatever that home improvement is that you might be thinking about," said show spokesperson, Debra Grim.

One vendor has a company that is the only one of it's kind in the area. He specializes in topiary. "Topiary is actually the art of cultivating and shaping trees and shrubs into art forms as living structures," said property artist Mike Gibson.

Gibson says his work adds curb appeal and can increase property values. If you're thinking about downsizing or a cabin at the lake, there are tiny houses on display.  One offers all the comforts of home in just 384 square feet. Another tiny house is built on a trailer so you can tow it where ever you want to go.

"Everyone who enters the show through building "A" gets a card with a key.  The key gives you a chance to open a  treasure chest.  If it opens the lock you receive a $200 gift card.

Each of the six buildings offer something different. One building is a marketplace with cash and carry items. "You can buy honey, you can buy your Tupperware, you can buy jewelry. It's just a fun place to shop while you're out here," Grim said.

The home show runs through Sunday and the hours are 10 am to  5 pm each day. 
 

