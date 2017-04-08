H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball

South Range 16 Ursuline 5

LaBrae 9 Brookfield 3

Fitch 2 Canfield 3

Lakeview 2 Hubbard 3

Liberty 20 East 2

Campbell 13 East Palestine 2

Waterloo 1 Lisbon 11

Springfield 0 Jackson Milton 7

Jefferson 0 Niles 7

Columbiana 12 Mineral Ridge 0

Warren Harding 10 Poland 11

Boardman 0 Howland 2

H.S. Softball

Lordstown 0 Badger 7

East 0 Jefferson 13

Howland 2 Boardman 8

Brookfield 22 Liberty 0

Carrollton 6 West Branch 1

Jackson Milton 2 Springfield 5

Champion 10 Girard 1

Ursuline 4 LaBrae 3

Mineral Ridge 0 McDonald 15  

 East Palestine 1 South Range 3 

