Six area schools change football classifications with new divisional breakdown numbers

It appears six Mahoning Valley football programs are changing football divisions with the new divisional breakdowns released Thursday morning.

Here are the schools that are changing divisions:

Moving Up:

West Branch to Division III from Division IV

Newton Falls to Division V from Division VI

Moving Down:

Poland to Division IV from Division III

East Palestine to Division VI from Division V

Liberty to Division VI from Division V

Lisbon to Division VII from Division VI

The regional breakdowns are expected to be released in early June.