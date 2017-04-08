Six area schools change football classifications with new divisi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Six area schools change football classifications with new divisional breakdown numbers

Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

It appears six Mahoning Valley football programs are changing football divisions with the new divisional breakdowns released Thursday morning.

Here are the schools that are changing divisions:

Moving Up: 
West Branch to Division III from Division IV
Newton Falls to Division V from Division VI

Moving Down:
Poland to Division IV from Division III
East Palestine to Division VI from Division V
Liberty to Division VI from Division V
Lisbon to Division VII from Division VI

The regional breakdowns are expected to be released in early June.

