Car crash on I-80 in Hubbard sends one person to hospital

HUBBARD, Ohio -

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Interstate 80 in Hubbard Saturday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., two cars collided near the exit ramp from I-80 onto State Route 62. 

First responders on the scene told 21 News that one person suffered minor injuries.
  
There's no word on what had caused the accident.  

