Struthers teacher receives award after student writes winning essay

Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...More >>
Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...More >>
One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all. That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...More >>
One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all. That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...More >>
A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...More >>
A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...More >>
Youngstown Police say a search warrant at a home on the city's south side Monday night found several types of drugs, cash, and nearly a dozen dogs.More >>
Youngstown Police say a search warrant at a home on the city's south side Monday night found several types of drugs, cash, and nearly a dozen dogs. 31-year-old Dawan Williams faces two felony charges of drug possession, two misdemeanor charges of drug possession, and a misdemeanor charge for drug paraphernalia. According to a report officers stopped Williams, along with an adult female and a three-year-old child, in a car outside of a home on E. Avondale Avenue. P...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>