Struthers teacher receives award after student writes winning essay

A local teacher was honored Saturday after receiving the Barnes and Noble "My Favorite Teacher" award, all because of one of his students.

Barnes and Noble in Boardman hosted the event, where Richard Gage, an English teacher at Struthers High School, received the award.

Gage's student, Gabriella McLaughlin, wrote an essay on why she admired her teacher and how he has influenced her life.

"I nominated Mr. Gage because he's more than a teacher to me, he's like a father figure in my life," said McLaughlin. "I've never really had a father figure in my life, and he's taught me so many things beyond just learning English and film study terms and just movies in general."

Gage received a $500 Barnes and Noble gift card and a NOOK by Samsung.

Gage will be added to a pool of regional winners, and if he wins the national competition, he and McLaughlin could win $5,000 for their school.