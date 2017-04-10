Liberty-Girard fire department consolidation being reconsidered

A controversial plan to explore a merger between the Liberty and Girard fire departments gets another hearing today.

Liberty trustee Jodi Stoyak plans to reintroduce a resolution at today's 1 pm meeting that would have the township move forward with a study exploring the feasibility of the potential merger.

The Liberty Board of Trustees decided against conducting the study at an earlier meeting after a backlash from members from both communities.

Liberty Trustees said financially their okay but, they do have the highest tax base in Trumbull County and expressed concern for down the road.

Firefighters have questioned the wisdom of having one central fire station for both communities, saying it could impact response times and cost some of them their jobs.

If the other Liberty trustees approve moving forward with the study, Girard city council would need to also agree to concur.

If both communities agree, they would then proceed to ask the state for the money to pay for the study.

If both communities agree to move forward with the study, they would ask for a grant from the state of Ohio's Innovation Fund to cover the $50,000 cost.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi told 21 News he supports the idea of the study if that funding can be secured, but would not be willing to spend local money on it.



