Robert Seman jumps to his death at Mahoning County Courthouse

The man who was set to go on trial next week for the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, has jumped to his death.

Forty-eight-year-old Robert Seman jumped from the fourth floor of the Mahoning County Courthouse and landed in the rotunda. Seman was in court on Monday for a status hearing. His trial was set to begin in Portage County on Monday.

The bodies of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and those of her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, were found in their burning home on Powers Way in Youngstown on March 30, 2015.

The fire was later ruled arson and Robert Seman was charged with murder.

"I think it's very telling," said Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor, Dawn Cantalamessa. "He knew the evidence against him. Every witness we talked to in preparation for the case. They didn't know why he was not pleading guilty or not asking for some kind of plea so this is very telling to anyone out there."

