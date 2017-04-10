Autopsy set as police investigate infant's unexplained death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A coroner has scheduled an autopsy as police investigate the unexplained death of a Pennsylvania infant.

Two-month-old Cole Davis died Saturday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown. The boy is from South Whitehall Township.

The Lehigh County coroner scheduled the autopsy for Monday.

Police haven't said why they are investigating.

