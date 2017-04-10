Autopsy set as police investigate infant's unexplained death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Autopsy set as police investigate infant's unexplained death

Posted: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A coroner has scheduled an autopsy as police investigate the unexplained death of a Pennsylvania infant.

Two-month-old Cole Davis died Saturday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown. The boy is from South Whitehall Township.

The Lehigh County coroner scheduled the autopsy for Monday.

Police haven't said why they are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms