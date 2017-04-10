Crews rescue 3 after canoe capsizes in rain-swollen river

BIRDSBORO, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say three people had to be rescued after their canoe capsized in a rain-swollen river in eastern Pennsylvania.

Hikers crossing the Schuylkill River on a trail bridge saw the canoers and called 911 about noon Sunday. That happened in Union Township, Berks County, near Birdsboro.

The Birdsboro Union Fire Department responded and found three people hanging onto branches in the river.

Steve Dragon, a spokesman for the fire department, says the boaters weren't badly injured but did take a risk trying to float down the rain-swollen river.

Dragon says the river is running "high and fast" after heavy rains in the last 10 days.

