Sheriff: Robert Seman 'must have made his mind up'

“He must have made his mind up.” That's how Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene reacted after Robert Seman jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the county courthouse Monday morning.

Seman, 48, fell to the rotunda floor shortly after a court hearing in preparation for his trial for the murder of ten-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents.

According to Greene, deputies were in the process of escorting Seman to a holding cell at the time.

“It seemed like he was in good spirits. He was talking about the future of his trial and he just decided to jump,” said Greene.

Seman was dressed in civilian clothes and not wearing restraints due to rules covering defendants appearing in court, according to Greene.

"The deputies did a great job,” said Greene. “They did what they were supposed to do when escorting Mr. Seman.”

When asked why he thought Seman took his own life, Greene said, "I can't speak for Mr. Seman. He must have made his mind made up."

His trial was set to begin in Portage County on Monday.

The bodies of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and those of her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, were found in their burning home on Powers Way in Youngstown on March 30, 2015.

The fire was later ruled arson and Seman was charged with murder.

