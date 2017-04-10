Sheriff: Robert Seman 'must have made his mind up' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sheriff: Robert Seman 'must have made his mind up'

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

“He must have made his mind up.” That's how Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene reacted after Robert Seman jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the county courthouse Monday morning.

Seman, 48, fell to the rotunda floor shortly after a court hearing in preparation for his trial for the murder of ten-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents.

According to Greene, deputies were in the process of escorting Seman to a holding cell at the time.

“It seemed like he was in good spirits. He was talking about the future of his trial and he just decided to jump,” said Greene.

Seman was dressed in civilian clothes and not wearing restraints due to rules covering defendants appearing in court, according to Greene.

"The deputies did a great job,” said Greene. “They did what they were supposed to do when escorting Mr. Seman.”

When asked why he thought Seman took his own life, Greene said, "I can't speak for Mr. Seman. He must have made his mind made up."

His trial was set to begin in Portage County on Monday.

The bodies of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and those of her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, were found in their burning home on Powers Way in Youngstown on March 30, 2015.

The fire was later ruled arson and Seman was charged with murder.

Stay with 21 News for more on this developing story.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • General: Plane at cruising altitude before problems, crash

    General: Plane at cruising altitude before problems, crash

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:34:40 GMT
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>

  • Amelia Earhardt has Thiel College connection

    Amelia Earhardt has Thiel College connection

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:32:38 GMT

    There's been a renewed interest in the disappearance of Amelia Earhart after a photo was found in the National Archives that appears to show her alive on a remote island in the South Pacific. But did you know Earhart has a connection to Theil College in Greenville? When you drive onto the campus of Theil College you might notice the name of the street that takes you there, Amelia Earhardt Drive. Theil's new President , Dr. Susan Traverso, says Earhardt made a profound impact on the...

    More >>

    There's been a renewed interest in the disappearance of Amelia Earhart after a photo was found in the National Archives that appears to show her alive on a remote island in the South Pacific. But did you know Earhart has a connection to Theil College in Greenville? When you drive onto the campus of Theil College you might notice the name of the street that takes you there, Amelia Earhardt Drive. Theil's new President , Dr. Susan Traverso, says Earhardt made a profound impact on the...

    More >>

  • Interstate 680 is open to traffic again

    Firefighter treated at the scene of burning tractor trailer on I-680.

    Firefighter treated at the scene of burning tractor trailer on I-680.

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:02:33 GMT
    Northbound traffic along Interstate 680 is open to traffic again after a fire broke out in the cab of a semi-tractor trailer south of Western Reserve Road. Fire crews from Beaver Township were called out at around 3 pm when witnesses reported that the tractor was fully involved in flames about a mile north of the Ohio Turnpike toll booths. Kieth Bock tells 21 News he was driving the truck for JA Trucking from New Stanton, Pennsylvania when he heard a loud "bang" and b...More >>
    Northbound traffic along Interstate 680 is open to traffic again after a fire broke out in the cab of a semi-tractor trailer south of Western Reserve Road. Fire crews from Beaver Township were called out at around 3 pm when witnesses reported that the tractor was fully involved in flames about a mile north of the Ohio Turnpike toll booths. Kieth Bock tells 21 News he was driving the truck for JA Trucking from New Stanton, Pennsylvania when he heard a loud "bang" and b...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms