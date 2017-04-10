5 hikers found dead in Canadian mountains after fall

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other body systems.

FDA advisers endorse approval of what could be the first gene therapy approved in the U.S.

Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Authorities are searching for an armed man after a shooting left three people dead an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham.

The battle over now-famous selfie photographs taken by a macaque monkey will head back to federal court.

LIONS BAY, British Columbia (AP) - Authorities in British Columbia say the bodies of five hikers have been found after they fell more than 1,600 feet (500 meters) to their death in the mountains north of Vancouver.

Search manager Martin Colwell says the hikers were crossing an unstable ledge of snow when they fell. Four bodies were found at the bottom of Mount Harvey on Sunday afternoon. A fifth body was discovered hours later.

Colwell says search and rescue efforts were launched Saturday after a sixth hiker with the group who had fallen behind found the others missing when he arrived at the summit. Colwell says that hiker found another person walking up the trail who alerted police.

All five victims were part of a regular hiking group from the Vancouver area.

