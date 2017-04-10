East Liverpool substance abuse clinic hits roadblock - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool substance abuse clinic hits roadblock

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Plans to expand the services of a substance abuse clinic in East Liverpool have been put on hold.

The Family Recovery Center in downtown East Liverpool was planning to provide medication-assisted recovery, including daily methadone treatment. 

The clinic site is located at 416 Jackson Street. 

The problem is that site is located less than 500 feet from a daycare center.

State law prohibits methadone treatment within 500 feet of a children's facility, and the distance between the Wee People Day Care is 492 feet. 

The owner of the daycare said the company didn't do its homework. "What had happened is they realized that we were there after the fact. When in fact we have been there since 2008," said Amber Ramsey, owner of Wee the People Day Care.  

Ramsey said it's the law and there must be a reason for it.  "I feel that the law has been set into place for a reason and it is because there's a risk," said Ramsey.

The director of Family Recovery, Eloise Traina,  admits they did not fully research the 500-foot boundary but were hoping that Ramsey would sign a waiver over the eight-foot difference so they could open.  

But Ramsey has declined, saying her first priority is the safety and welfare of the children her clients entrust to her care everyday. 
"That will always be my first stand and what's important to me, I will not be moving or changing my mind," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said addiction services are needed in East Liverpool and she commends the company for what they are doing to address the problem, they just need to find another location. 
 

