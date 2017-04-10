Police: Salem woman admits visiting drug house with 10-year-old daughters

A Salem woman faces charges after Canfield police say she admitted visiting a drug house while her ten-year-old daughters waited outside.

Canfield police pulled a van over on Route 224 for traffic violations on Saturday.

Inside they found driver Robert Tovarnak, and passengers Jessica Lasater, 29, of Salem and her two daughters.

A deputy who searched Lasater found three syringes and two crack pipes concealed in her pants.

Lasater, who claimed that Tovarnak told her to hide the syringes and crack pipes, also admitted to police that they had just left a house in Youngstown, where they went to purchase drugs.

She also admitted that her two young girls were in the vehicle, according to the police report.

A further search of the vehicle turned up two more bags containing syringes.

The report states that Lasater has a prior endangering children conviction.

Lasater was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of child endangering, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

Her daughters have been turned over to a relative.

Tovarnak was issued a court summons to appear on charges of drug abuse and traffic violations.