Police: Salem woman admits visiting drug house with 10-year-old - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Salem woman admits visiting drug house with 10-year-old daughters

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A Salem woman faces charges after Canfield police say she admitted visiting a drug house while her ten-year-old daughters waited outside.

Canfield police pulled a van over on Route 224 for traffic violations on Saturday.

Inside they found driver Robert Tovarnak, and passengers Jessica Lasater, 29, of Salem and her two daughters.

A deputy who searched Lasater found three syringes and two crack pipes concealed in her pants.

Lasater, who claimed that Tovarnak told her to hide the syringes and crack pipes, also admitted to police that they had just left a house in Youngstown, where they went to purchase drugs.

She also admitted that her two young girls were in the vehicle, according to the police report.

A further search of the vehicle turned up two more bags containing syringes.

The report states that Lasater has a prior endangering children conviction.

Lasater was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of child endangering, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

Her daughters have been turned over to a relative.

Tovarnak was issued a court summons to appear on charges of drug abuse and traffic violations.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:38:54 GMT

    The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum.  Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting. 

    More >>
    The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side.  YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem.  As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come.  9:30 a.m.  Police first arrested Joseph Jackson, 22, and Margo Smith, 44, around 9:30...More >>

  • Petition to intervene filed in second power plant project in Lordstown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:52:39 GMT

    A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns.  Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.  Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...

    More >>

    A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns.  Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.  Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...

    More >>

  • Valley Walmart stores ending price matching

    Valley Walmart stores ending price matching

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:50:39 GMT

    Walmart is ending its Price Match program for many stores throughout the Valley. Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out. Customers who do so can then pay the lower price in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher.  The program isn't ending completely nationwide, but it is for select stores in the Valley. A sign at the registers in Liberty warns customers price matching ends July 17. ...

    More >>

    The days of Walmart customers carrying ads from others stores through the checkout line is coming to an end in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.  Walmart is ending its Price Match program for eight stores throughout the Valley. Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out. Customers who do so can then pay the lower price listed in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher.  The program isn't ending ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms