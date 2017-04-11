Youngstown judge sends 'Mastermind' of eBay sports fraud to pris - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown judge sends 'Mastermind' of eBay sports fraud to prison

Certificate of "authenticity" that accompanied sales Certificate of "authenticity" that accompanied sales
Authorities confiscated a room full of goods Authorities confiscated a room full of goods
Clifton Panezich Clifton Panezich
Daniel Martini Daniel Martini
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A former Austintown man who prosecutors say was the mastermind of the biggest case of domestic fraud in the history of the online auction site eBay has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Clifton Panezich, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft, three counts of forgery, telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, and money laundering.

Panezich is one of three men from the Mahoning Valley who were named in a 22 count indictment after rejecting plea deals in the case.

Prosecutors say the individuals obtained footballs, posters, sports cards and other sports memorabilia that had been forged with the names of professional athletes, then sold them as genuine articles on eBay.

Also sentenced on Tuesday was Daniel Martini of Girard, who operated the former Martini Burger Bar.

Martini, 30, who pleaded guilty in September to money laundering was ordered to perform community service and placed on probation.

According to investigators, Martini allowed Panezich to use his Ebay account after Panezich had reached the limit on the number of online transactions he could conduct.

Investigators also claimed that Girard resident, Craig McCormick and Jason Moore of West Farmington were part of a scheme involving phony autographs on sports memorabilia that cheated 25,000 people out of more than $2-million.

Moore pleaded guilty to charges similar to those filed against Panezich and was sentenced last week to three years in prison.

McCormick entered a plea in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.

Panezich's mother, 62-year-old Rose Mary Panezich, and five other men pleaded guilty earlier to charges for their parts in the scheme.

Investigators say that certificates of authenticity were also forged to accompany the memorabilia, which would be sold on eBay.

The money made from the sales was allegedly laundered through bank accounts belonging to other people.

Panezich's mother is being permitted to serve her probation and one year electronically monitored house arrest at her Henderson, Nevada home, where both she and her son had moved before they were charged.

