Campbell man jailed for allegedly disrupting bible class

Children say the suspect threatened to burn their house down

A Campbell man ended up in jail after police say he put on a mask and disrupted the bible study class at a local church.

Those attending the class at the Jehovah's Church of God on Reed Street Tuesday night say a man wearing a white mask and dressed in all black ran into the room and then ran out again.

Some children told police they recognized the man exiting the church as George Chalfant.

When they asked him what he was doing, the suspect told them if they "narced on him”, he would burn their house to the ground, according to the police report.

Witnesses outside the church say it looked as if the man was about to go back inside the church, but instead ran away on 14th street.

After following the suspect through several yards, Campbell Police confronted him in the back yard of a Bright Avenue home.

Police say Chalfant ignored orders to get on the ground until an officer threatened to use his Taser.

Chalfant,20, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail where he is being held on $7,000.00 bond.

He's scheduled to appear in Campbell Municipal Court in Thursday to answer charges of criminal trespass, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disturbing a lawful meeting.