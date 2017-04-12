East Palestine Police: 8-year-old drives 4-year-old sister to get cheeseburger

Police say the boy learned to drive from a You Tube video

It wasn't a Big Mac attack, but a hankering for a cheeseburger that prompted an eight-year-old boy from East Palestine to get behind the wheel of his dad's van and drive to the local McDonald's with his 4-year-old sister.

East Palestine Police officer Jacob Koehler tells 21 News that the boy pulled up to the drive-thru window of the restaurant at around 8 p.m. Sunday after driving from his home where his parents were sleeping about a half mile away.

The boy just wanted to buy a cheeseburger at the Market Street restaurant, according to police.

“He looked up videos on YouTube on how to drive,” said officer Koehler, who adds that witnesses say the boy followed the rules of the road, stopping for lights and keeping within speed limits.

The children did get to eat at McDonald's while they waited for their grandparents to pick them up.

No charges are being filed, according to Koehler.