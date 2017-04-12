Missing Brookfield teen found in Masury - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing Brookfield teen found in Masury

BROOKFIELD, Ohio -

A Brookfield High School freshman who had been missing since Tuesday has been located according to township police.

Using a K-9 search dog, fourteen-year-old Hunter Haines was found in a vehicle parked off Balint Avenue in Masury shortly before noon Wednesday, according to Brookfield Police Cheif Dan Faustino.

The teen appeared to be unharmed but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The whereabouts of Haines had been unknown since Tuesday afternoon when he was dropped off at the high school for baseball practice.

