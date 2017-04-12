Sharpsville Middle School named "School To Watch"

One Mercer County Middle school received a special honor this past week as one of just four in the state to be designated as a "school to watch."

Sharpsville middle schools students gather for a celebration of all of their achievements.

The school was named a "school to watch" by the PA Association For Middle Level Education.

School administrators say the honor is only given to four schools in the state and it requires a lengthy application process to even be considered. So what made them stand out?

Superintendent, Dr. Brad Ferko said, "They take a look at the programs that we are offering. They take a look at what our students are doing, our achievement results, then they make a decision if we meet their criteria as a "schools to watch." We have done that and we are so pleased!"

"Kids are happy here," said Principal Heidi AbiNader, "I think they feel nurtured. I think they feel like we see them as individuals. I think they feel like they have adult advocates that they can turn to at school."

The school had to call out it's strengths and weaknesses and come up with plans to address those weaknesses. Ultimately, school leaders feel it's the way they treat the students that allows them to show they can show responsibility.

"We have programs such as a house program where each student has a house where they belong which has a mentor to it. We also have a kids court, a juvenile court, that's set up where kids run the court and they work with our teachers and our principal in small discipline cases," said Ferko.

Sharpsville will be able to carry the honor through 2020.