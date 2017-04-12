Baseball: Ohio vs. YSU

Ohio scored an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning to edge the Youngstown State baseball team 6-5 on Tuesday evening at Eastwood Field.

The Bobcats led 5-0 before the Penguins tied the score on a Kyle Benyo's sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth. The teams were knotted at five until a leadoff walk led to the winning run for Ohio in the eighth.

Benyo and Trey Bridis both had two hits for Youngstown State, and Shane Willoughby drove in a pair of runs. YSU used eight pitchers in the game and three different catchers.

Ohio capitalized when it got the leadoff runner on base. The first Bobcat to the plate in the second, third and eighth innings reached, and those are the only innings where Ohio scored.

The Bobcats started the second with back-to-back singles, and Spencer Ibarra delivered a two-run double with two outs. The first five batters then reached in the top of the third as Ohio scored three times to go ahead 5-0. Jesse Slinger came in with the bases loaded and minimized the damage, which gave the Penguins an opportunity to rally.

YSU shaved two runs off the deficit in the third when Willoughby's one-out single plated Nico Padovan and Anthony Rohan. Benyo then went yard with Tanner Montgomery and Bridis aboard with one out in the fourth to tie the score.

After Benyo's homer, Bobcats pitchers retired the next seven hitters until Montgomery's two-out single in the sixth. Benyo followed with a single to move pinch-runner DarShawn Armstrong to third, but Armstrong was thrown out at the plate trying to score as Benyo got caught in a rundown. The Penguins also had the second inning end in similar fashion.

Tony Giannini walked on four sftraight pitches to start the eighth, and he went to third on an error. Tyler Finkler's squeeze bunt plated Giannini with the winning run.

The loss went to YSU reliever Alex Bellardini, who issued the walk to Giannini in the eighth inning. Tom Colletti earned the win by pitching scoreless sixth and seventh innings for the Bobcats, and Jake Roehn came on in the ninth to record his seventh save.

Youngstown State will begin a three-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Source: Youngstown State University