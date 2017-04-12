Niles Police seek suspect in theft of hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets

The Niles Police Department is asking members of the public to help them identify a man suspected of theft at the Eastwood Mall.

Police are circulating surveillance images of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Ohio Lottery instant tickets from a kiosk at the mall.

The theft occurred after the mall closed at 6 pm on Sunday.

The suspect shown is bald with a goatee. He was wearing a reddish hooded overcoat and a blue tee-shirt emblazoned with a Superman “S”.

Officer Dan Myers is asking anyone who can identify the man to call him at 330-652-9944.