Stir It Up: Glazed Ham & Cheesecake Ala Blackberries

Cheesecake Ala Blackberries

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 pounds cream cheese

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 pints blackberries

3/4 cup milk

Juice of 1 lemon

4 eggs

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch spring-form pan with 1 tablespoon of the butter. With a spring-form pan, it is always wise to put a piece of foil or two on the bottom and halfway up the sides before adding fluid ingredients. Mix the graham cracker crumbs with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium bowl. Press onto the bottom and halfway up the sides of the pan. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth then blend in the milk and the eggs one at a time. Gently mix in the sour cream, flour, and vanilla then divide the mixture between two bowls. Purée one pint of the blackberries with the lemon juice then add this fruit mixture to one of the cream cheese bowls along with the remaining 1⁄2 pint of whole blackberries and mix well. Pour the blackberry filling on top of the prepared crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and pour the remaining filling over the top. Return to the oven to bake for 1 hour or until the topping is set. You need to check at 45 minutes and every five minutes after that. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. You can use other berries in this recipe. If you hate blackberry seeds but love the flavor, puree all the blackberries with the lemon juice than press through a sieve before adding to the cream cheese mixture.

Glazed Ham

8 pound or so ham, my favorite is a tavern hams

2 ¼ cup water, divided

½ cup orange marmalade

½ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 to 4 tablespoons Sriracha

1 to 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

Most hams are best boiled first to remove some of the salt. Then preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set the ham in a large roasting pan (adding 1½ cup water to the bottom of the pan) and score. In a blender combine the marmalade, brown sugar, lemon juice, Sriracha and ginger. Add the remaining ¾ cup of water and puree until smooth. After processing the mixture, press through a sieve. Brush about ¼ cup of this mixture over the scored ham and cover with foil and bake about an hour and a half, basting with pan juices occasionally. Remove the foil and baste with about ½ of the remaining glaze, bake another 30 minute and repeat until the ham looks caramelized. Remove the fat from the pan drippings and serve over the ham.