Stability seats improving performance among students at Struthers High School

While most people associate exercise balls with the gym, more and more classrooms are utilizing them in hopes of improving students performance.

Students at Struthers High School have been using stability ball chairs for over a month. So far, the novelty of them has yet to wear off.

"Kids are kids no matter what subject they are in. What is nice about English is when they have to sit down and write long papers, it can get tedious. So for them to be able to kind of bounce or roll or scooch or whatever, that kind of helps break up the monotony," said Struthers High School teacher Cassandra Bradley.

Locally, alternative seating is often associated with elementary school classrooms. Studies show they can have positive impacts on attention and academic performance. So far, they've been a hit at the high school level.

"Everyone in our class likes them because you don't sit back and lean in your chair. I think it provides more support on your back," said Struthers High School student Jarret Jacubec.

Mrs. Bradley is the only teacher at the high school to utilize these seats. Although she's had many teachers visit her classroom to check them out.

"I think other teachers would benefit a lot more because of kids like me that kind of struggle to pay attention for a long time. I think that they would be more engaged and interested in class," said student Kyle Navarra.