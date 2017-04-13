Three Valley men guilty of seeking safe-cracking explosives

Three Mahoning County men await sentencing for a conspiracy to obtain explosives they planned to use to blast their way into safes inside jewelry stores and coin shops in the Valley.

Frank Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman, Ohio; Robert Courtney, Jr., 45, of North Jackson; and James Quinn, 51, of Youngstown have pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving and transporting explosive materials.

Investigators say Susany, Courtney and Quinn burglarized jewelry stores and coin stores in 2013.

The three would then sell the stolen goods to buy explosives which they planned to use to break into safes at other jewelry stores and coin shops in the Youngstown area, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors say Susany met with a confidential source working for the FBI and recruited the source to buy plastic explosives.

Investigators say plans to use the explosives at Valley businesses never materialized, however Susany allegedly broke into a store in Westlake, Ohio.

Susany was accused of using a device to jam cellular telephone communications and disable a coin store’s alarm system.

As part of the plea agreement, the court dropped a charge of operating of an apparatus to interfere with the transmission of communications and signals that had been filed against Susany.

Susany and Quinn will be sentenced on July 20. Sentencing for Courtney is set for June 29.