Vienna police cite woman for animal cruelty

Vienna Township police have charged a woman they say left a snake, squirrel and other animals unattended in a home earlier this week.

Police issued a summons for Diana Mentze to appear in Girard municipal court to answer charges of animal cruelty and cruelty to companion animals.

Officers were called to a Warren Sharon Road on Wednesday where it appeared that a six-foot-long snake, a squirrel, six dogs and two cats had been left abandoned.

The animals were left in cages without food or water according to police who described the conditions as deplorable.

A dead rabbit was found outside the home.

Police were able to charge the owner after she showed up at the police station asking how she could get the animals returned to her.

The dogs were taken to the Trumbull County Dog Pound. The cats are being cared for by the Animal Welfare League.

A representative of Warren's Birds in Flight animal sanctuary was contacted to care for the snake and squirrel.