Sharon police officer delivers baby

A Sharon Police officer is being hailed as a hero after delivering a baby.

Friday night, Officer Geoffrey Ballard beat the ambulance to a house on the 200 block of Quimby Street.

"Her water didn't break yet, so I thought it wasn't going to be that big of a deal," said Ballard.

But, Ballard says about a minute later the woman's water broke and he realized she was not going to make it to the hospital. Ballard helped deliver the baby girl.

"Probably start to finish from me arriving to the baby was less than three minutes," said Ballard.

She and her mother were then taken to the hospital to make sure they were okay.

"Every day we have all different calls. It could be from domestics, to fights, to something beautiful like this -- a brand new baby coming into this world. It was just very exciting," said Ballard.

Officer Ballard has been on the force for 11 years and is trained as an EMT. He has twins of his own, and another one on the way.

