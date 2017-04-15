Suspect still sought from North Jackson manhunt - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect still sought from North Jackson manhunt

George Faulkner and Anlynn Allison George Faulkner and Anlynn Allison
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

Several police departments in Mahoning County are still on the lookout for a suspect who led officers on a manhunt through the woods. 

As of Sunday morning 30-year-old George Faulkner was still on the loose.

Police told 21 News he is almost 6 feet tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to pull over suspect Faulkner in a 2006 silver Dodge truck. 

The vehicle fled and was later spotted in Jackson Township. An officer from the department began pursuing the suspect. During the chase, at least one other car was hit. 

Police say the suspect jumped out of the car and fled into the woods on North Duck Creek Road, just south of the Turnpike Interchange, leaving a female passenger, and a dog inside the vehicle.

The female passenger, 24-year-old  Anlynn Allison of Struthers was arrested. Police believe she  was involved with stealing the truck. She is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property.

"The male driver exited the vehicle and took off on foot, and left a female inside of the vehicle," said Chief Greg Taillon. "At this point, we're going to attempt to interview the female and see whatever information we may get from her."

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office deployed its drone to look for the suspect. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene with K-9 officers, searching for the man. They were also assisted on the scene by officer from the Milton Township Police Department. 

Chief Taillon told 21 News he believes the situation began when OSP learned that the truck the suspect was driving may have been stolen. 

If you have any information contact Jackson Township Police Department at 330-746-7100.
 

