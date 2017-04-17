Youngstown woman secretly indicted for death and drugs

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown woman secretly indicted on charges including involuntary manslaughter as well as heroin trafficking.

Marshals say they arrested thirty-year-old Katrina Young-Walsh at her Ash Street home early Monday.

The suspect was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force, according to prosecutors.

Although Young-Walsh has been booked into the county jail, further information from the secret indictment had not been filed with the county clerk of courts as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.