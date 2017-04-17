Suspects use sledge hammers in Warren ATM theft

Police in Warren are investigating a robbery where the suspected criminals used a sledge hammer to break into a convenience store.

Detectives reviewing surveillance video say men wearing hooded sweat shirts and driving a 2007 or 2008 red Ford Escape used a sledge hammer to break through the front door of Gas Land Food Mart at 858 North Park Ave. NE early Monday.

The two men stole an ATM and left everything else in the store untouched.

The Warren police department said this is not the first time for this type break in.

Several sledge hammer break-ins have been reported in Howland and Warren, according to police.

By Monday afternoon the door to the convenience store had Gas Land Food Mart already been repaired.

One of the cashiers received a text message from the security company notifying him of the crime.

“We are going to secure everything a little bit better, I mean everybody's been getting hit there's like 4 or 5 other places so it's definitely a problem,” said Rami Yacoub, Gas Land Food Mart cashier.

Gas Land Food Mart is located in a residential area, which makes the workers say they feel safe.

“We have some good neighbors here that keep an eye on us so that makes us feel a lot better about everything because we take care of each other,” said Yacoub.

No one was harmed during the break-in.

Warren police department is investigating leads.