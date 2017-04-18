Results for local runners in the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. - More than a half-dozen local runners were part of more than 25,000 that competed in the 121st Boston Marathon.

Below are the finish times and city for each:

Erik Reed - East Liverpool - 2:47:00

Jonathan Bohla - Youngstown - 2:52:00

Robert Vogt, Jr. – Salem - 2:58:00

Wendy Russo - Canfield - 3:34:00

Sandra Manley - Youngstown - 3:58:00

Christine Russo - Canfield - 3:58:00

Phil Hovanic – Salem - 4:00:00

Megan McNear - Negley - 4:05:00

Tommy McNear - Negley- 4:05:00

Natalie Thomas – Niles - 4:15:00