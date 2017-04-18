Results for local runners in the Boston Marathon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Results for local runners in the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. - More than a half-dozen local runners were part of more than 25,000 that competed in the 121st Boston Marathon.

Erik Reed - East Liverpool - 2:47:00
Jonathan Bohla - Youngstown - 2:52:00
Robert Vogt, Jr. – Salem - 2:58:00
Wendy Russo - Canfield - 3:34:00
Sandra Manley - Youngstown - 3:58:00
Christine Russo - Canfield - 3:58:00
Phil Hovanic – Salem - 4:00:00
Megan McNear - Negley - 4:05:00
Tommy McNear - Negley- 4:05:00
Natalie Thomas – Niles - 4:15:00

