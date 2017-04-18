River Rock at the Amp releases summer schedule

The Warren Community Amphitheater will again be the site of outdoor concerts most Saturday nights this summer with River Rock at the Amp Summer Concert Series.

"The Amp" is located in downtown Warren, Ohio, adjacent to Courthouse Park overlooking the Mahoning River.

Schedule:

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Absolute Journey -Tribute to Journey

King’s Highway -Tom Petty Tribute

Saturday, June 10, 2017

7 Bridges - Eagles experience

Northern Whiskey - Modern country cover band

Friday, June 16, 2017

Fins to the Left - Jimmy Buffett tribute band

No Bad JuJu

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Dirty Deeds - AC/DC experience

Strutter - KISS tribute band

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Bruce in the USA -Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Harvest – Neil Young electric & acoustic tribute

Saturday, July 8, 2017

ZOSO – Led Zeppelin tribute band

Straight On - Heart tribute band

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd classics

Time Traveler - Moody Blues tribute

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Queen Nation - Tribute to the music of Queen

Custard Pie – Classic rock tribute band

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Disco Inferno -70’s disco tribute band

Evil Ways - Santana tribute band

Friday, August 4, 2017

Ultimate Aldean - Tribute to Jason Aldean

Broken Reins - Modern country

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Limelight - Tribute to Rush

Planet Caravan - Black Sabbath tribute band

Dead Flowers - Acoustic rock cover band

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Draw the Line - Aerosmith tribute band

Back Traxx – Music from the past

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Hollywood Nights - Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Huckin Fillbillies - Redneck rock & roll

Saturday, September 2, 2017

7 Bridges - Eagles experience

Full Moon All Stars

Concerts take the stage rain or shine.

In addition to Amphitheater seating, there is room for lawn chairs and blankets.

Food and refreshments, including adult beverages, are located on site.

All tickets are general admission and are available online (until one week before a concert), at the gate at the concerts and at Sunrise Inn in downtown Warren.

Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free with an adult to all concerts.

The Amp is owned and maintained by the city of Warren.