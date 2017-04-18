Youngstown man accused of leading police on chase from Mercer County to Ohio

A fifty-year-old Youngstown man faces charges after a police pursuit that began in Mercer County, Pennsylvania and ended with a crash in downtown Youngstown.

State police say they expect to charge Paul Hill with fleeing police and other violations after a trooper attempted to stop the Ford Ranger he was driving for a traffic violation and suspicion of DUI near Interstate 80 and Interstate 376 in Shenango Township Tuesday evening.

The truck, according to police, made a U-turn in a crossover lane along the interstate.

Troopers say they followed the pickup truck for 20 miles over State Route 376, Kings Chapel road, Old Pulaski Road, State Route 208, and Route 422 into Ohio.

There was an accident along the chase route on Youngstown's East Side on Oak Street. Two people in the car on Oak Street were sent to the hospital but their injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Youngstown police had joined the chase by the time the Ford Ranger struck a semi-tractor trailer in the shadow of the Mahoning County Justice Center.

Police said they used their taser on Hill in order to subdue him.

Authorities said they found suspected stolen goods in the pickup truck, including electronics.

Hill, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out, is expected to face more charges in Youngstown.