Youngstown City Schools transformation could bring back athletics at Chaney

A Youngstown City Schools spokesperson tells 21 Sports there are plans to bring back varsity athletics at Chaney High School under CEO Krish Mohip's new reconfiguration plan.

Varsity sports at Chaney were eliminated in 2011 and those student-athletes are part of the East program which is the only high school currently in the district.

The spokesperson says there is no timetable for athletics returning at Chaney, adding former Waynesburg football coach and Valley native Rick Shepas has been hired as a consultant in the district.

There are other questions such as fielding two competitive teams in the city and league affiliation.

The new reconfiguration plan calls for sports to be part of the new K-8 buildings as well.