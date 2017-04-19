Two arrested after human trafficking agents pull over car in War - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two arrested after human trafficking agents pull over car in Warren

WARREN, Ohio -

An investigation by the Ohio Organized Crime Commission's Human Trafficking Task Force has led to two arrests in Warren.

Warren police say they were called to Parkman Road Tuesday evening to help pull over a car being investigated by the trafficking task force.

The car pulled into a lot along Parkman Road at Maxwell Avenue Northwest.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Ryan Howard of Warren. Police say 27-year-old Jessica Bittner of Litchfield, Ohio was a passenger in the car.

A search of the car turned up a bottle of wine and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

The police report does not say why the human trafficking special agents were interested in the car.

Jill DelGreco, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, tells 21 News she could say no more than confirm that there is an ongoing investigation.

Howard was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of DUI and disorderly conduct.

Bittner is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing drug abuse instruments.

The Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was formed to marshal state resources to coordinate efforts to identify and rescue victims, create a coordinated law enforcement system to investigate and prosecute human trafficking crimes, and to provide the services and treatment necessary for victims to regain control of their lives.

Ten state agencies are members of the task force and have worked to identify service gaps and made recommendations for filling those gaps.

The Task Force consists of:

  • Governor’s Office of Health Transformation
  • Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
  • Ohio Department of Agriculture
  • Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (formerly Ohio Department of Drug and Addiction Services and the Ohio Department of Mental Health)
  • Ohio Department of Education
  • Ohio Department of Medicaid
  • Ohio Department of Youth Services
  • Ohio Department of Public Safety
  • Ohio Department of Health
  • Ohio State Board of Cosmetology

