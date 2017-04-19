Great Groceries: Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

1 Tbsp. olive oil 
1 yellow onion, sliced
2 red bell peppers, sliced
1 (16 oz.) carton sliced mushrooms
1 1/4 cups shredded Gouda cheese
8 flour tortillas
Sour cream and cilantro for serving


Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, peppers and mushrooms and sauté until soft. Set aside. 

Lay a tortilla into the pan. Add cheese, peppers, onion, mushrooms, top with more cheese and another tortilla. Press the quesadilla together and carefully flip over. Brown for another 2 to 3 minutes on each side. 

Remove and cut into wedges. Top with sour cream and cilantro.

