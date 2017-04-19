Great Groceries: Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 red bell peppers, sliced

1 (16 oz.) carton sliced mushrooms

1 1/4 cups shredded Gouda cheese

8 flour tortillas

Sour cream and cilantro for serving



Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, peppers and mushrooms and sauté until soft. Set aside.

Lay a tortilla into the pan. Add cheese, peppers, onion, mushrooms, top with more cheese and another tortilla. Press the quesadilla together and carefully flip over. Brown for another 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Remove and cut into wedges. Top with sour cream and cilantro.