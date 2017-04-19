Youngstown Schools CEO announces return to neighborhood schools

After five months of research and a series of community meetings Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says the district will be returning to the concept of neighborhood schools.

Starting next year the schools will basically be broken up into separate districts with nine schools serving students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in buildings closet to their homes.

Then after junior high, the students will attend either Chaney or East , which ever high school is in their district.

Backed up by school leaders and employees, Mohip outlined the plan at a news conference Wednesday morning at the board of education office.

He said what everyone has told him has been missing in Youngstown is the neighborhood schools. He said the ultimate goal of any change is to provide high quality instruction.

"There is not one configuration that exists that will help a child learn to read, that's what teachers are for, that's what an educational program is for, and this is not that. This is being able to be more efficient in the delivery of that instruction," said Mohip. To that end, Mohip outlined what every school will offer, including

Stem Pathways

Foreign Language

One-to-One Device Technology

Technology Classes

Physical Education

Sports Teams

Fine Arts

Mohip added that the early college program will be retained and strengthened. "The Rayen Early College will be moving from a 6-to-8 grade program to a grade 4 program,".

The early college will eventually be moved to the school administration buildings at Wick and Wood Streets. A new location for the administration is still being considered.

The teachers union hopes the neighborhood concept will connect with parents. "We hope the parents will be there to volunteer, and hope they come to teacher parent conferences, because we need that partnership if the students achievement is going to change, " said Larry Ellis, President of the Youngstown Education Association.

Along with the reconfiguration there will also be changes in bus transportation for Youngstown students. The change will offer bus transportation

for all students living more than a mile from school. Presently, high school students must live for miles from school. The change is expected to offer transportation to an additional 500 high school students.

Mohip is confident this configuration plan will bring back a sense of community and pride, without taking anything away. "We're not taking away opportunities, we're not closing programs and we're not closing schools . We're expanding the horizons for our students," Mohip said.

At his news conference Mohip noted that in his first ever meeting with Youngstown Mayor John McNally, the Mayor told him, "Just don't reconfigure the schools,". On Wednesday, McNally said he hopes this latest plan will be long-term.

"Students and parents have told me they want stability, they want to know where they are going to school and not be bounced around. So I certainly hope that this will begin to bring that stability that I think a lot of our students are looking for, and that parents, teachers and administrators are looking for as well," said McNally.

A map of the Youngstown City Schools attendance areas and the CEO's presentation may be seen below