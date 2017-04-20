Fire damages home in Sharon

Fire caused heavy damage to a home in Sharon early Thursday.

The was first reported by a neighbor at around 2:30 am at home in the 200 block of Madison Street.

Crews from Sharon, Hermitage and Brookfield fire departments were called out to battle the flames.

A firefighter tells 21 News that no one was at the home at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to provide any assistance for any housing or other needs to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

